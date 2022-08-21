Tamil Nadu

194 students to get free education

A total of 194 candidates will receive seat allotment orders for various undergraduate programmes at the University of Madras on Monday.

The candidates are beneficiaries under the Madras University Free Education Scheme. The scheme was launched in 2010-11. So far, around 250 students have benefitted every year. Candidates whose annual family income is below ₹3 lakh are eligible for this scheme.

Preference will be given to students from  economically backward sections, orphans, children of widows and first graduates. Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri will distribute the allotment letters in the Chepauk campus.


