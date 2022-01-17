‘1.91 lakh beds ready for COVID-19 treatment in T.N., says Health Minister

Number of volunteers to be increased to help those in home isolation

As many as 1.91 lakh beds have been readied in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in various parts of Tamil Nadu, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Chennai on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting Chennai Trade Centre COVID Care facility, Mr. Subramanian said only 8,912 patients have been admitted in hospitals. “The Health Secretary has instructed all districts to isolate positive patients. In Chennai and 37998 patients have been isolated in homes. A total of 950 beds are ready in the CCC in Nandambakkam. In other care centres in Chennai, 700 beds are ready. Athipet will have 2000 beds,” he said.

As many as 350 beds in Chennai Trade Centre have been reserved for police and government employees.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will increase 535 volunteers for COVID-19 to help residents under home isolation, Mr. Subramanian said. Pointing to low bed occupancy in hospitals, he said RGGGH has 2050 beds, of which 203 were occupied. Stanley Medical College Hospital has 2700 beds and 167 are occupied. In KMC, 111 of 700 beds are occupied, while in Omandurar hospital, 73 of 500 beds are occupied. In King Institute, 782 of 850 beds are occupied.

Vaccination camp

Everyday, 10 to 20 deaths are reported and 100% of the deceased did not get vaccinated. “On Saturday, a mega vaccination camp will be organised at 50000 locations,” Mr. Subramanian said. Over 75.3 % of the children in 15-18 age group have been vaccinated and a total of 25.21 lakh teenagers have been vaccinated.

A Siddha COVID-19 treatment facility will be inaugurated in Tambaram on Monday, said Mr. Subramanian.