18 fresh cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,712 with 18 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 20,260 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 104. The district's death toll is 348.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive taking the total to 16,110. In Tirupattur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,566 with one new case on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, two new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,348. Out of this, 19,038 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 27.