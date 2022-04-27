175 fireworks units in Tamil Nadu identified as major accident hazards factories

State constantly monitoring to reduce number of accidents

To reduce the number of accidents in the fireworks hub of Tamil Nadu, the State has been constantly monitoring this zone. During the period from April 2021 to March 2022, around 409 cases had been filed against the erring fireworks factory managements and a fine of ₹22,24,000 had been imposed by the courts.

In Virudhunagar, a mobile team headed by an additional director had been formed for inspecting fireworks factories. After the creation of a mobile team, the management, as well as workers from the factories became acquainted with safe operating procedures. From April 2021 to March 2022, the squad conducted 197 inspections and 24 cases had been filed against the managements and a fine of ₹2.26 lakh had been imposed by courts.

In Tamil Nadu, 175 firework units had been identified as major accident hazards factories as on March 2022. C.V. Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, during the Demand for Grants of his department in the Assembly said, “Awareness videos pertaining to safety in firecracker production will be made and shared in social media.”