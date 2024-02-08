GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17 former MLAs, one former MP join BJP

February 08, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former legislators from other parties joining the BJP at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Former legislators from other parties joining the BJP at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

 

The BJP on Wednesday admitted 17 former MLAs and a former MP, most of whom belonged to its former ally, the AIADMK, into the party.

Twelve out of the 18 persons who crossed over to the national party were elected as legislators of the AIADMK at different points in time. While P.S. Arul was elected from Bhuvanagiri as an Independent in 2001, the two former MLAs of the DMK who switched to the BJP were S. Gurunathan, who was elected from Palayamkottai in 1989, and Gomathi Srinivasan, who served as a Minister in the AIADMK regime during 1980-87 and returned to the Assembly in 1996 as the DMK nominee from Valangaiman, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC).

The remaining two former legislators were R. Thangaraju of Andimadam (elected in 1991) and K. Tamil Azhagan of Tittakudi (2011), who were the nominees of the Congress and the DMDK, respectively, at the time of their election. The lone former parliamentarian was V. Kulandaivelu, who won from the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency (SC) in 1980 on a DMK ticket.

Among the AIADMK’s 12 former MLAs were V.R. Jayaraman, who was elected from Theni thrice (1977, 1980 and 1984); K. Vadivel of Karur (1977 and 1984); S.M. Vasan of Vedasandur (1977) S. Muthukrishnan, P.S. Kandasamy and M.V. Rathinam of Kanniyakumari, Aravakurichi and Pollachi, respectively (all elected in 1980), and N.R. Rajendiran of Kattumannarkoil (1991).

Of the remaining five former legislators, there were two women - Selvi Murugesan and Rohini (who was known as A. Karuppayee at the time of her election), of Kangeyam and Kolathur, a SC constituency which was part of Pudukottai district and was abolished after delimitation. Both were elected in 2001. The other three former legislators were Se. Venkatachalam, who won from the now-defunct Salem I in 2001; R. Chinnasamy of Singanallur (2006 and 2011) and R. Doraisamy (alias) Challenger Dorai of Coimbatore (South) in 2011.

Union Ministers of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar and L. Murugan, and Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai were among the leaders present during the event.

Reacting to the development, senior AIADMK leader C. Ponnaiyan described his former colleagues as those who were “rejected by the rank and file of the party years ago”.

AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy termed the development insignificant. Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the local party unit in Krishnagiri district, he said, “As it is, they have done little work for the party, and therefore, they left.”

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar dismissed BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the BJP’s doors were open for an alliance in Tamil Nadu, saying the AIADMK had shut its doors on the BJP.

Related Topics

bjp / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Indian National Congress / Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.