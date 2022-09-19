‘17 aero bridges to be available on completion of Phases 1, 2 at airport’

The Hindu Bureau September 19, 2022 23:27 IST

A total of 17 aero bridges will be available on completion of the terminal (Phase 1 and 2) and seven will be operational in Phase 1, a clarification from the Chennai Airport has stated.

In response to the article “Concerns raised over facilities at new air terminal” published in these columns on September 19, the note from AAI Chennai Airport said the fixed link aero bridges are compatible with Multiple Aircraft Ramp System (MARS) and each can accommodate 01 Code-C aircraft or 01 Code-E aircraft ensuring judicious and optimum usage of parking bays/apron.

The 17 aero bridges for international operations will include three standalone fixtures as well. In addition to the above, nine remote boarding gates will be put to use in Phase 1 and another nine in Phase 2. So, 35 (17+18) boarding gates shall be available after completion of the new integrated terminal building (NITB ), which is four times the existing capacity of eight boarding gates (five aero bridges and three remote as of now).

With regard to check in counters, 140 are planned for the NITB, and 100 will be put to use during Phase 1, which is 28 more than the existing 72 check in counters. Further, the operationalising of Phase 1 has been meticulously planned, taking into consideration all passenger aspects and functionality, the clarification added.

The transition to the new terminal will be smooth after necessary trials and will boast the nest amenities for passengers transiting through the terminal.