16,000 CCTV cameras recorded counting: State Election Commission

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Friday told the Madras High Court that it had installed around 16,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, at the rate of about 50 cameras in each of the 315 counting centres spread across 27 districts, where local body elections were held.

Justice M. Sathyanarayanan was also told that more than one lakh polling personnel and over four lakh counting agents were involved for counting 8.01 crore votes cast by two crore voters, with each of them casting four votes for different posts, to elect their representatives from among 2.34 lakh contestants.

The details were submitted in compliance of an interim order passed by the judge during a late night hearing held by him on Thursday on a writ petition filed by R.S. Bharathi, organisation secretary of the DMK, accusing the commission of not maintaining purity in elections by acting in favour of AIADMK candidates.

The TNSEC filed an affidavit on Friday claiming that a free and fair process had been followed to fill 91,975 posts, including 515 district panchayat ward members in 27 districts; 5,090 panchayat union ward members in 314 panchayat unions; 9,624 village panchayat presidents and 76,746 village panchayat ward members.

It submitted that one IAS officer had been deputed as Election Observer in each of the 27 districts where the elections were held and six micro observers deployed in each of the 315 counting centres. The polling officials had been instructed to strictly adhere to the statutory rules on counting of votes and declaration of results, the commission said.

However, senior counsel N.R. Elango, representing the writ petitioner, alleged that Returning Officers in the districts began favouring the ruling party candidates when the initial trend across the State showed that the results were by and large in favour of the candidates sponsored by the DMK and its allies.

“A series of malpractices have been committed by the election commission officials in support of the AIADMK party,” the senior counsel said and pointed out that irregularities were at their peak in the local bodies in Salem and Karur districts in particular. He insisted on production of CCTV cameras from those two districts.

In reply, senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan, appearing for the TNSEC, obtained time till January 20 from the court to file a counter affidavit to an additional affidavit filed by the petitioner alleging irregularities in certain districts. Thereafter, the court may take a call on production of the CCTV footage from the counting centres, he said.

“The commission is not shying away from producing the CCTV footage, but we do not want this to become a precedent,” the senior counsel told the judge who wanted to know why sample footage from the two districts should not be produced in the court to rebut allegations of irregularities in the counting process.