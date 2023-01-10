HamberMenu
16-year-old boy held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Cuddalore

Police said the teenage boy had repeatedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl; the incident came to light when the girl was discovered to be three months pregnant

January 10, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore All Women Police on Monday arrested a 16-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. Police said the boy and the girl had dropped out of school and lived in the same area.

The boy befriended the victim and sexually assaulted her repeatedly. The incident came to light when the girl and her mother went to a government hospital for a check-up and she was found to be three months pregnant, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the boy. A case was booked against him under Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. He was sent to a Government Observation Home in Cuddalore.

