16 IPS officers transferred; Disha Mittal, Deepa Sathyan get posting

October 12, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Disha Mittal and Deepa Sathyan, two IPS officers who were recently placed on ‘compulsory wait’ by the Tamil Nadu government, were given postings as part of the transfer orders for 16 IPS officers issued on Wednesday.

Ms. Mittal was placed on ‘compulsory wait’ reportedly due to the inefficient handling of the protest organised by the BJP in front of the HR&CE Department office in Nungambakkam. She was a Joint Commissioner of Police with the Greater Chennai Police (GCP). Ms. Sathyan, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Pallikaranai, was transferred following complaints over the mismanagement of crowd at A.R. Rahman’s concert last month. Ms. Mittal was posted as Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Technical Services, Chennai, and Ms. Sathyan was posted as Superintendent of Police/Assistant Inspector General of Police, Administration at the office of the Director-General of Police (DGP), Chennai.

K. Vannia Perumal, DGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai, was posted as Director of Civil Defence and Commandant General Home Guards, Chennai. R. Tamil Chandran, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Training, Police Training College, Chennai, was posted as Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Chennai. P.K. Senthil Kumari, Member Secretary, TNUSRB, was posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, GCP. C. Mageshwari, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, GCP, was posted as Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City. K. Joshi Nirmal Kumar, Additional Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, was posted as IGP, Civil Supplies CID. The SPs of five districts were also transferred.

Transfer orders were issued for a few IAS officers too. Alby John Varghese, Collector, Tiruvallur, will be the Managing Director (MD) of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai. Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar will be Tiruvallur Collector and M. Thangavel, Joint Managing Director and Project Director (World Bank and Asian Development Bank Projects), Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, will be Karur Collector. Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj will be MD, State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPC). G. Lakshmipathy, Sub-Collector, Chengalpattu, will be Thoothukudi Collector. K. Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner, Employment and Training, will be Commissioner of Technical Education. E. Sundaravalli, MD, SIPC, will be the Commissioner of Employment and Training.