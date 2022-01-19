15th century hero stone identified at temple in Erode district

The 600-year-old stone is believed to be of a warrior who died protecting cattle from a tiger; it was identified at the Thanthondreeswarar Sivan temple in Nambiyur

A 15th century hero stone, without inscriptions, was identified by a team of archaeological enthusiasts at Thanthondreeswarar Sivan temple in Nambiyur, Erode district, recently.

A team from the Tiruppur-based Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre, led by its director S. Ravikumar, and members K. Ponnusamy and priest B. Shanmugasundaram, identified the hero stone inside the temple that is believed to be 600 years old. Based on the information given by head priest Balathandapani, the team visited the temple and found the hero stone measuring 80 cm in height and 65 cm in width.

The hero is seen holding a sword in his raised right hand and a shield in his left hand. His tufted hair is seen standing straight, and he wears kundalam in his ears and a long chain on his chest and a three-fold outfit is seen on the lower part of the body. The hero also holds a small sword at his hip. A tiger is seen biting the hero’s right hand and its forelegs are on the hero’s chest. The tiger’s left hind leg is on the hero’s right leg.

Mr. Ravikumar said that whenever a warrior died protecting cattle from a tiger, people erected the monumental hero stone, also called ‘Pulikuthikkal, and started worshiping the departed soul with flowers.

Inscriptions in stone in the temple premises give the historical events of the 13th century, during which Nambiyur was called Nambiperur. An inscription dated 1,279 A.D. explains the rights enjoyed by women during the period. The inscription records the gift of a sandhya lamp and a sum of 10 panam to the deity by the women of Kasyapa Gothra belonging to Pattali in Kangeyam Nadu that was received by the temple, through rights owned by Bharadvaja Gothra Brahmanas.