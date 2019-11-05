15,700 MNM members to get party posts

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan will appoint functionaries to 15,700 party posts on November 7 and 8, according to party vice-president R. Mahendran. This is to enable them to “start work for the 2021 State Assembly elections”.

He added that Mr. Haasan would reveal the party’s stand on the local body polls on November 17.

Sources in the party said there was a debate within the MNM about contesting the local body polls.

“We can’t shy away from local body polls. There are two views: one is that the party should only put up Mayoral candidates and not contest throughout Tamil Nadu, and the other view is that we should contest every seat in local body elections. The final decision will be taken by Kamal Haasan,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the November 9 event to celebrate Mr. Haasan completing 60 years in Indian cinema, which actor Rajinikanth was supposed to attend, has bee postponed to November 17 “due to bad weather forecast”.

“The birthday celebrations on November 7 will be very personal. It is all about remembering his Paramakudi roots. He will be opening Skill Development Centres in Paramakudi and nearby areas. The screening of Hey Ram on November 8 will be slightly more political, as he will talk about Gandhi’s relevance 150 years on,” Dr. Mahendran said.