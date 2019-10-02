15 nominations accepted in Vikravandi

Of the 28 nomination papers filed for the upcoming byelection in Vikravandi, 15 have been accepted while 13 have been rejected following the scrutiny process conducted by Returning Officer M. Chandrasekhar on Tuesday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said the papers of AIADMK nominee M.R. Muthamizhselvan, DMK nominee N. Pugazhenthi, Naam Tamilar Katchi nominee Kandasamy, Tamil Perarasu Katchi nominee and film director Gowthaman, contesting as an Independent, were among the accepted nominations.

The rejected nominations included those filed by independents and those of a few backup candidates from political parties.

The nomination papers of none of the key nominees were rejected, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

The last day for withdrawal of nominations is October 3.