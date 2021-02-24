15 injured in collision involving two buses in Koliyanur

Police said the injured have been admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital

Fifteen persons were injured in a head-on collision involving two government buses at Koliyanur near here in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus was going from Chennai to Peravurani when it collided head-on with a Chennai-bound TNSTC bus from Kumbakonam.

The injured were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) at Mundiyambakkam.

The Traffic police are investigating the incident.