13Nov Madurai Mail

In a battered state even before rains

A stretch of the 120 Feet Road between Surveyor Colony and Mattuthavani/ MGR bus terminus is in a battered state even before the onset of north-east monsoon. But no steps have been taken by the city administration to repair the potholed road. With the monsoon turning more active, the condition of the road is likely to become unmotorable sooner than later. Being one of the busiest roads, this road needs to be kept in a good condition. The city administration must take earnest measures to improve the road infrastructure in the city without delay.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

For a green city

There is a systematic destruction of trees, apparently with official mandate.Trees planted along roads do not grow up straight. With nature’s inborn tenacity to survive, they grow in such a way that they are hit by lorries, vans and buses. The trees are systematically chopped with regular frequency so that they don’t touch overhead electrical wires. While ensuring safety, chopping the branches is not the only option. Under Smart Cities Mission, underground cables can be laid for power and other utilities, as in developed countries where there are no overhead power lines or other cables. It is time we caught up so that we can have greener cities.

Thulasiraj Ravilla

Kuruvikaran Salai

Expedite UGD works

The roads in the corporation extension areas are unsafe for even walking. Drainage water flows on the roads in many places and stench emanates from it because of which the residents suffer a lot. The corporation authorities must expedite repair works in the underground drainage system wherever needed and ensure that sewage water does not flows on to the road.

N. Arumuganainar.

Iyer Bungalow