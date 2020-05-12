Tamil Nadu

13 test positive in Tiruvannamalai

Spurt in cases, health officials take up contact tracing

Tiruvannamalai district, which had 15 COVID-19 cases till May 2, has seen a spurt in the number in the last 10 days. With 13 new cases reported on Tuesday, the situation has become complicated for health officials faced with the necessity to track every contact of thepositive cases.

Till May 2, the district received 827 persons - 655 from Chennai and 113 from other districts. A total of 59 persons returned from other States. On Sunday and Monday, 83 persons from Chennai, 51 persons from other districts and 163 persons from other States have reached various parts of Tiruvannamalai district.

They have been placed under quarantine in various facilitation centres set up in places like Kilpennathur, Thandarampet, Arni, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Jamunamarathur, Chetpet, Polur, Kalasapakkam, Chengam, Vembakkam apart from Tiruvannamalai.

Swab tests have been taken for them and the results are awaited, sources from the Collector office said. Contact tracing work was still on and tests would be conducted for all contacts too, he said.

The tally of the district stood at 82 on Monday with 13 persons completely cured. At present 69 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals and arrangements have been made to quarantine those coming from other States to Tiruvannamalai district.

