13 students in hospital after eating laddus in Dharmapuri

Thirteen students who accidentally consumed sesame laddus mixed with rat poison, meant to kill rodents in a government school, were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital. The students are said to be out of danger.

All students, aged 17-18, of Begarahalli Government Higher Secondary School, were rushed to the nearest primary health center, after they ate the laddus, bought by a fellow student to the school.

A student of Gejanayakkanahalli village, D. Palanichamy, reportedly bought the sesame laddus to school, and shared it among classmates. It was later found that his father had mixed rat poison with the laddus and set them aside, to be used to kill rodents at home. Unaware, the boy had brought them to school.

Thirteen boys, including Palanichamy, complained of giddiness, and a few vomited and fainted, before they were rushed to the nearest PHC. From there, the boys were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Dharmapuri. The boys are being treated and monitored by the doctors.