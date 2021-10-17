1,233 test positive for COVID-19

15,022 patients are under treatment; State records 15 deaths; 2,13,375 vaccinated

With 1,233 persons testing positive for COVID-19 out of the 1,30,251 persons tested in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the total number of cases has climbed to 26,85,874. Fifteen deaths pushed the toll to 35,884.

As many as 15,022 persons are under treatment. With the discharge of 1,434 persons, the number of recovered patients has gone up to 26,34,968. Chennai recorded the highest number of 160 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 136 cases. In Chennai, 5,52,617 persons have so far been infected and 5,42,283 have been discharged. It has 1,810 persons under treatment. The district has recorded 8,524 deaths, including that of four persons reported on Saturday.

Salem, Tiruppur and Tiruchi recorded two deaths each. One person each died of the infection in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Kancheepuram and Coimbatore, the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health said. So far, 21,96,566 persons in the 13-60 age group; 1,01,026 children; and 3,88,282 senior citizens have been infected in the State.

Among the dead was a 59-year-old man from Tiruppur, who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on October 11 after testing positive on September 22. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 14. The others had pre-existing health conditions. Among them was a 90-year-old man from Thanjavur, who was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on October 14. He tested positive for the infection and died of COVID-19 pneumonia the next day.

A total of 2,13,375 persons were vaccinated. Among them were 257 healthcare workers; 454 frontline workers; 1,28,908 persons aged 18-44; and 62,930 persons aged 45-59; and 20,826 senior citizens. So far, 5,06,67,232 persons have been vaccinated. They include 25,98,512 persons inoculated at private centres.