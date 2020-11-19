123 new cases reported in southern districts

Two fatalities recorded in Madurai; one death in Dindigul

Madurai recorded 24 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, which took the district’s overall case tally to 19,424. A total of 33 persons were discharged, and the district now has 294 active cases. Two fresh COVID-19-related fatalities increased the district’s death toll to 434. The district had added 30 cases on Wednesday.

Virudhunagar reported 18 fresh cases, with which its total case count rose to 15,725. With the discharge of 16 patients, the number of active cases stands at 80. The death toll of the district remains at 225.

In Theni, 14 persons tested positive, taking the district’s case tally up to 16,479. A total of 32 persons were discharged from hospitals, leaving 42 active cases.

Thirteen new cases were registered in three districts – Sivaganga, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli. With the new cases, Sivaganga’s tally went up to 6,187. The district, which saw the discharge of 24 persons from hospitals, has 94 active cases.

Kanniyakumari’s total case count touched 15,485. After 21 cases were discharged from hospitals, the district has 164 patients. Tirunelveli’s tally went up to 14,663, with 193 active cases. Sixty-three persons were discharged from hospitals in the district.

Thoothukudi added 10 fresh cases to have a tally of 15,507, with 160 active cases. The district marked 44 discharges.

The total number of positive cases in Ramanathapuram went up to 6,147 with the addition of seven cases. Nine persons were discharged and the number of active cases is 37.

Six fresh cases were recorded in Dindigul, which now has a tally of 10,093. The district has 112 active cases after the discharge of 18 persons. A fresh fatality reported in the district raised its death toll to 192.

Tenkasi has 59 active cases and a tally of 7,962 after adding five COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Fourteen persons were discharged from hospitals.