12 women entrepreneurs felicitated

Chennai South GST and Audit II commissionerate felicitated 12 women entrepreneurs on Tuesday for their contribution to the economic growth of the country. Commissioner Sudha Koka and her team honoured the women at a function, commemorating the formation of the first all woman battalion of the Indian National Army. On October 12, 1943, the all woman Rani of Jhansi regiment, the first of its kind in the world, was commissioned. The felicitation was part of celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of Indian independence.