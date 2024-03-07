GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
12 commuters injured after bus hits empty lorry on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Ambur

Police said the lorry had braked abruptly in order to allow commuters to cross the road at a U-turn; the private bus hit the lorry from behind; all the passengers were treated as outpatients at a local hospital

March 07, 2024 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers were injured when the private bus hit a lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Thursday, March 7, 2024

Passengers were injured when the private bus hit a lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Thursday, March 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 10 commuters were injured after a bus they were travelling hit an empty lorry from the rear, in Marapattu village near Ambur town in Tirupatur on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Police said that the private town bus, was heading to Vaniyambadi from Ambur town, with around 30 commuters in it. The empty lorry was going to Bargur (Krishnagiri district) from Chennai to upload a consignment. As the stretch at Marapattu village has a ‘U’ turn towards Vaniyambadi, many vehicles and walkers use this to cross the busy stretch. Lorry driver, V. Suresh (50), a resident of Porur (Chennai), was driving the vehicle slowly and suddenly applied his brakes as a few pedestrians crossed the stretch.

The private town bus driver K. Sundarajan (50), a resident of Pernambut near Vellore, was driving close behind the lorry. Due to the lorry coming to a sudden stop, the bus hit the lorry from behind. In the impact, 12 commuters were injured in the accident. The incident took place around 11.30 a.m.

Immediately, passerby and other motorists rescued the injured commuters. They also alerted the Ambur Taluk police and the 108 ambulance service. The injured persons were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi, where they were treated as outpatients. A case has been registered against the bus driver.

Meanwhile, traffic was hit on the busy highway for nearly an hour. Tirupattur SP Albert John directed police to regulate the traffic. Police said the bus driver may be charged with rash driving as he had maintained very little distance between the two vehicles.

