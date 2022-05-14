11th edition of Annual Rose Show begins in Udhagamandalam

It is being organised after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic

A tree house made of rose flowers, one of the attractions featured at the Rose Show in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Thousands of roses were used to make special floral exhibits at the 11 th Annual Rose Show, which was inaugurated at the Government Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

The most striking of the exhibits was a tree house made of more than 31,000 rose flowers that captivated the visitors. Other notable exhibits included floral arrangements resembling a piano, cartoon characters and an exhibit of 50,000 roses arranged to resemble a ‘ manjappai’ or yellow bag to raise awareness on the use of cloth bags and minimize the use of plastic bags.

The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops from various districts, including Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Krishnagiri, Erode and Thanjavur, had also set up exhibits at the Rose Show, which is being organised after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the Summer Festival in the Nilgiris, the Vegetable Show in Kotagiri, Spice Show in Gudalur and now the Rose Show in Udhagamandalam have been organized. The Rose Show will continue till Sunday, as will the Spice Show, which will close in Gudalur on Sunday. An exhibit to commemorate the bicentenary of the colonial exploration of the Nilgiris was also set up.

The Rose Show was inaugurated by State Forest Minister K. Ramachandran. Also in attendance was Collector of the Nilgiris S.P. Amrith, Udhagamandalam MLA R. Ganesh, District Revenue Officer Keerthi Priyadarshini and Joint Director of Horticulture Shibila Mary.