11 Indonesian nationals in Salem sent to Chennai’s Puzhal jail

A total of 16 persons, including 11 Indonesian nationals, were sent to Puzhal prison from Salem for judicial remand, on Thursday.

The Salem City police recently charged 11 Indonesian nationals and five local residents under seven sections based on a complaint of the Village Administrative Officer of Kitchipalayam for indulging in religious preaching, violating visa norms.

Among the 16 persons, five were treated for COVID-19 at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and the remaining persons were quarantined at the hospital.

Hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate -II remanded the accused till April 25. On Thursday, after confirming that they have been cured of the disease the group were sent in two vehicles from here to Puzhal prison for remand, said P.Thangadurai, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order).