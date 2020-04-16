11 Indonesian nationals in Salem sent to Chennai’s Puzhal jail

A total of 16 persons, including 11 Indonesian nationals, were sent to Puzhal prison from Salem for judicial remand, on Thursday.
The Salem City police recently charged 11 Indonesian nationals and five local residents under seven sections based on a complaint of the Village Administrative Officer of Kitchipalayam for indulging in religious preaching, violating visa norms.
Among the 16 persons, five were treated for COVID-19 at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and the remaining persons were quarantined at the hospital.
Hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate -II remanded the accused till April 25. On Thursday, after confirming that they have been cured of the disease the group were sent in two vehicles from here to Puzhal prison for remand, said P.Thangadurai, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.