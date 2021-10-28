1,075 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

10 districts record fewer than 10 cases each; 31 districts report no deaths; 1,17,907 persons inoculated

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to drop in Tamil Nadu as 1,075 persons tested positive on Wednesday. While Chennai and Coimbatore continued to report cases in three digits, 10 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each and 31 districts had nil deaths.

A total of 139 persons tested positive in Chennai, taking the city’s overall tally to 5,54,188. In Coimbatore, 125 persons tested positive. There were 90 cases in Chengalpattu, while Erode and Tiruppur recorded 71 and 70 cases respectively. Salem recorded 57 cases, while there were 48 cases in Thanjavur, 44 in Tiruchi and 43 in Namakkal.

Of the 10 districts that logged fewer than 10 cases each, Kallakurichi and Theni had the least number of cases at two each. The fresh cases took the State’s overall case count to 26,98,493.

The State recorded 12 more deaths, taking the toll to 36,060. Only seven districts reported fatalities due to COVID-19. Coimbatore and Tiruppur recorded three deaths each. There were two deaths in Tiruvallur, while the remaining four districts, including Chennai, reported one death each.

Among the deceased was a 25-year-old man from the Nilgiris who had no co-morbidity. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on October 10 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 25.

As many as 1,315 persons were discharged. The total number of recovered patients went up to 26,50,145. The State’s active caseload dropped to 12,288.

A total of 1,21,553 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 5,06,65,567.

The inoculation of 1,17,907 persons took the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 5,44,97,321.