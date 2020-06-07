Tamil Nadu

₹ 10.44 crore fine collected from lockdown violators

The police have collected fine to the tune of ₹10.44 crore from the violators during the lockdown promulgated from March 24 in the State to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite restrictions being relaxed, police personnel continue to book cases of violations every day. As of Saturday, police have arrested 5,89,794 persons so far for venturing out without valid reason during the lockdown period. A note from the DGP’s office said that until Saturday morning, 5,48,842 violations have been reported and over 4,50,479 vehicles were seized by the police.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Traffic Police collected a total fine of over ₹2 crore from people in the last two weeks for not wearing face masks. In April, Chennai Corporation had made it mandatory for citizens stepping out of their homes to use a face mask. Following which, the traffic police has been strictly implementing rules and imposing a fine of ₹500 on motorists found violating the rule.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, A.Arun, from May 22 to June 5, 44,139 motorists have been imposed fine under section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act. So far ₹2.20 crore fine was collected from them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 12:29:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/1044-crore-fine-collected-from-lockdown-violators/article31769790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY