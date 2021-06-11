Tamil Nadu

100 oxygen cylinders donated

The U.S. based Sri Meenakshi Temple Society in association with Annamalai University Alumni Association (AUAA) has donated 100 oxygen cylinders to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital and Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.

The cylinders were handed over by representatives of AUAA to the District Collector Kiran Gurrala.

The Alumni association said it spent Rs.33.45 lakh to procure the oxygen cylinders. The oxygen cylinders were disbursed between the government hospitals including 80 for Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, 10 each for RMMCH and a government hospital in Sivaganga district.

The oxygen cylinders are used for mild to moderate care for patients in hospital care with oxygen saturation levels as low as 85.

Medical college Dean, Usha and Sathish Kumar, Deputy Director (Medical Services) were among the officials present.


