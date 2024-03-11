GIFT a SubscriptionGift
100 kg of hashish worth ₹110 crore seized from prawn farm shed in Pudukottai district

Officials of the Central Intelligence Unit team of the Tiruchi Customs seized the hashish, along with 876 kg of ganja, from the farm located near coastal Mimisal

March 11, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) personnel seized ganja and hasish from a prawn farm at the coastal Mimisal area. They were brought to Ramanathapuram Customs office in the night of March 10, 2024. After examination, the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) is to take possession of it

Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) personnel seized ganja and hasish from a prawn farm at the coastal Mimisal area. They were brought to Ramanathapuram Customs office in the night of March 10, 2024. After examination, the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) is to take possession of it | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

A Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) team of the Tiruchi Customs has seized 100 kilograms of hashish and 876 kilograms of ganja from a shed situated in a prawn farm in coastal Mimisal in Pudukottai district.

The seizure was made on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Officials said the drugs were meant to be smuggled into Sri Lanka.

99 kg of hashish worth ₹108 crore seized near Mandapam during bid to smuggle to Sri Lanka

Acting on specific information, the CIU team rushed to the shed which was found locked and no one was found in the area. The officers broke open the lock in the presence of independent witnesses and found 48 bags containing Hashish and ganja concealed in the shed.

The contraband was taken to the nearby Customs office. Upon testing, the contraband were found to be hashish and ganja. They were seized under the NDPS Act and Customs Act.

The value of the confiscated hashish was put at ₹110 crores, while the seized ganja was valued at ₹1.05 crore.

