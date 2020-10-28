100 kg ganja seized, seven arrested in Tiruvannamalai

The narcotics were hidden amidst cement bags in the lorry

The Tiruvannamalai police have arrested seven persons, who smuggled 100 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh by concealing it in cement sacks on Monday night.

The police received information about ganja being smuggled into Tiruvannamalai from Andhra Pradesh. A special team was formed by Superintendent of Police S. Aravind comprising ASP T. Ashok Kumar, inspectors R. Sasi Kumar and D. VInayakamoorthy.

During vehicles were checked at Kannamangalam police station limits, the team intercepted a lorry and found 40 bags of ganja, weighing 100 kg, amidst the cement sacks.

The police arrested Ulaganathan, Zakir Hussain and Lourde Anthony who were in the lorry and based on their information, raids were conducted in Tiruvannamalai.

“The ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh is handed over to distributors in Tiruvannamalai and they sell it in smaller quantities to peddlers. Four such distributors were arrested,” said a police officer.