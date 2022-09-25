Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Vedanta-Foxconn Unit | Why was Gujarat chosen over Maharashtra?

Nistula Hebbar September 25, 2022 20:44 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the political implications of the semiconductor plant being set up in Gujarat, and how this has brought the age-old friction between Gujarat and Maharashtra to the fore.

Vedanta-Foxconn Project

Maharashtra is witnessing a political firestorm following the decision of multinational mining company Vedanta Limited to set up a $20 billion Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor manufacturing facility in neighbouring Gujarat, despite finalising its location at Talegaon near Pune. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and other Opposition leaders have lashed out at their former colleague and now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for sending away the investment from the State. In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the political implications of the semiconductor plant being set up in Gujarat, and how this has brought the age-old friction between Gujarat and Maharashtra to the fore.



