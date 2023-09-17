Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Political Crisis in Andhra Pradesh | What lies ahead for TDP and BJP?

September 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The sudden arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu from his camping site at Nandyal on September 9th, appears to have set the stage for a showdown between the TDP and ruling party YSR Congress Party, for the General and Assembly elections in 2024. The BJP is wary of the consequences of supporting the State bandh called by TDP in protest against the arrest of N. Chandrababu Naidu in the backdrop of the likely realignment of political forces in the run-up to general elections.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss he future of the TDP and BJP and the question of re-alliance.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Yuvasree S