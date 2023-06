June 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

The Centre has discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to State governments, a move that will hit some States, including Karnataka, offering free grains to the poor.

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the Centre’s decision to keep states away from buying foodgrains and more!

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Produced: Reenu Cyriac