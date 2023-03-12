HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Karnataka elections | Why is there a scramble for Lingayat vote in Karnataka? 

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls and why there is a scramble for Lingayat vote in Karnataka.

March 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

With Assembly elections inching closer in Karnataka, Veerashaiva-Lingayat political narrative is in the forefront again. With the Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa retiring from electoral politics, the BJP is seen trying to protect its crucial support base, while the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are seeking a more significant share of the community’s votes.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

