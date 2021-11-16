Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Finally, a truce in Rajasthan?

A video analysing the latest political developments in Rajasthan

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot indicated that a truce may be in sight between him and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Cabinet reshuffle in the State, after a 45-minute long meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

This was Mr. Pilot’s first meeting with Ms. Gandhi since his July 2020 rebellion, when he nearly walked out of the Congress with 18 MLAs, pushing the Gehlot government in Rajasthan to a brink.

What are the implications of this truce? And what does the future hold for Congress in Rajasthan?

