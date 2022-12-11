Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Centre vs Supreme Court on the appointment of judges in India

Centre vs Supreme Court on the appointment of judges in India

December 11, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

In his maiden speech as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session of parliament, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that parliamentary sovereignty is inviolable. He was referring to the Supreme Court judgment setting aside the Constitutional amendment to constitute the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC).

This brought the issue of judicial appointments to the forefront once again.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar explains the Collegium system, the current method of judicial appointment, and the reason behind the friction between the Centre and the Supreme Court over it.