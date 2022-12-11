  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Centre vs Supreme Court on the appointment of judges in India

Centre vs Supreme Court on the appointment of judges in India
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar explains the Collegium system, the current method of judicial appointment, and the reason behind the friction between the Centre and the Supreme Court over it.

December 11, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar

In his maiden speech as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session of parliament, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that parliamentary sovereignty is inviolable. He was referring to the Supreme Court judgment setting aside the Constitutional amendment to constitute the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC).

This brought the issue of judicial appointments to the forefront once again.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar explains the Collegium system, the current method of judicial appointment, and the reason behind the friction between the Centre and the Supreme Court over it.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.