April 16, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Taking the first step to build a united Opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy, the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the Opposition unity talks aiming at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Gayatri Menon