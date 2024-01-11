GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 | Indore, Surat ‘cleanest cities’ in India

In the category of ‘best performing States’ in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023’, Maharashtra bagged the top rank, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

January 11, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Kanch Mandir — a temple made entirely of glass and mirrors — in Indore. Photo: mptourism.com

A view of Kanch Mandir — a temple made entirely of glass and mirrors — in Indore. Photo: mptourism.com

Indore and Surat were adjudged the ‘cleanest cities’ in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central Government’s annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on January 11.

In the category of ‘best performing States’ in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023’, Maharashtra bagged the top rank, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others attended the event.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Indore / Surat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.