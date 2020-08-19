Sushant Singh Rajput death | Autopsy doctors face threats, abuse

Doctors who had signed the autopsy report of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are reportedly receiving a torrent of abuse and threats. Screenshots of the autopsy report, which had names and mobile numbers of the five doctors from Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, found their way to social media as conspiracy theories about Sushant’s death did the rounds.

President of the Medico-Legal Association of Maharashtra, Dr. Shailesh Mohite, said they had been receiving abusive phone calls and messages for the last few days. Some media reports said the callers accused the doctors of taking a bribe to “suppress” the truth. “The hospital’s landline numbers were also flooded with similar calls,” said Dr. Mohite.