Suresh Prabhu out, Piyush Goyal in as India's G20 Sherpa

The development comes little over a month before the next summit of the G20 nations scheduled at the end of October in Rome.

The government has appointed Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal as India’s Sherpa for the G20, replacing former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu in the role.

The development comes little over a month before the next summit of the G20 nations scheduled at the end of October in Rome. While Italy currently holds the presidency of the G20 formation, India will be holding the presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023.

“India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. G20 is a major international grouping that brings together 19 of the world’s major economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of global population,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

“India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from 1 December 2021 till 30 November 2024,” the Ministry statement said. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads India’s participation at the G20, the Sherpa is entrusted with steering negotiations and discussions with partner countries pertaining to contemporary global policy issues on an ongoing basis while the leaders of these countries meet at the G20 summit.

Apart from G20 members, the Summit usually includes leaders from a few guest countries, and representatives from some of the major international and regional organizations. Ministers of Economy and Finance are traditionally invited to attend the event.

Apart from India, the G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is invited as a permanent guest.