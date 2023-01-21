Supreme Court turns down plea seeking to enforce 'one car one person' norm

January 21, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court has junked a plea seeking to enforce the “one car one person” norm, besides demanding the imposition of environmental tax on the second vehicle of an owner.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha said the issues raised in the plea pertain to the policy domain.

“The issues which are raised in the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India in the present case pertain to the policy domain. Hence, we are not inclined to entertain the petition.

“The petitioners are at liberty to pursue their grievances before the authorities in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Tsunami on Roads, seeking directions to initiate an effective national programme against air pollution in order to get special attention, priority and better coordination among the states and the Centre, with a better utilisation of the budget.

The plea also sought to allow only one personal car per person or allow someone to own a second car only after imposing an environmental cess.