Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath sinking on January 16

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is reported to be sinking gradually

January 10, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Large cracks are visible on the walls and roads and a wall leading to Vishnupuram. Over 570 houses have developed cracks and many families displaced.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking the top court’s intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as a national disaster.

However, the bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha, according to PTI, refused to list the plea, filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, for urgent hearing saying everything important should not come to it directly.

“There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. Everything important should not come to us. We will list it on January 16,” the CJI said.

The plea was mentioned by advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, appearing for Swami Saraswati.

The petitioner has sought immediate financial assistance and compensation for the affected people. She also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.

“No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and the Union Government to stop the same immediately at war level,” the plea said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is reported to be sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads and fields there.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses at risk.

(With PTI inputs)

