Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court order directing Teesta Setalvad to surrender immediately

July 01, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court has stayed the Gujarat High Court order directing activist Teesta Setalvad to surrender immediately. The apex court has directed the registry to obtain orders from the Chief Justice of India to place the case before an appropriate Bench in a week.

The three-judge Bench on July 1 observed that the High Court was wrong to not grant Ms. Setalvad consideration of being a woman and entitled to special protection under Section 437CrPC.

Earlier in the day, two judges on a Division Bench, in an urgent hearing, differed in their opinion about granting interim protection from arrest to the activist, who has been ordered to surrender immediately by the Gujarat High Court in a case of forgery linked to the post-Godhra riots.

The Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and P.K. Mishra was unable to reach an unanimous decision in Ms. Setalvad’s case and referred it to the Chief Justice of India to be listed for hearing before a larger Bench.

The Gujarat High Court had earlier in the day refused to grant bail to Ms. Setalvad.

Ms. Setalvad had rushed to the top court for relief in the evening.

Appearing for Gujarat, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta urged the top court to not intervene. He accused Ms. Setalvad of forging documents to implicate authorities in the State. Mr. Mehta alleged that she had tutored witnesses in the case and even maligned the State.

The Bench initially suggested that Ms. Setalvad ought to be protected till Monday or Tuesday as the judges had not gone through the High Court order. The court also asked if Ms. Setalvad had violated any bail conditions while she was out. She had been on interim bail. Mr. Singh replied in the negative.

At the end of the hearing, with the judges divided in their opinion, Mr. Singh sought another hearing on the night itself before the next Bench.