Watch | Who is Teesta Setalvad?
A video on Teesta Setalvad
On June 25, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad detained activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.
This came a day after the Supreme Court upheld the findings of a special investigation team that gave a clean chit to the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and others in cases related to the riots.
Hours before her arrest, Home Minister Amit Shah accused her of making baseless allegations against him and PM Modi.
