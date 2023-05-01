Divorce can be granted on ‘grounds of irretrievable breakdown’: Supreme Court

May 01, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on May 1 ruled that marriages can be dissolved “on grounds of irretrievable breakdown”.

The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on a batch of petitions relating to the exercise of its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve broken-down marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts for protracted judicial proceedings to get decrees of separation.

The Bench headed by Justice S.K. Kaul said the Supreme Court is empowered under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the Supreme Court to do “complete justice” in any matter pending before it.

“We have... held that it is possible for this Court to dissolve the marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage,” the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, A.S. Oka, Vikram Nath, and J.K. Maheshwari, said.

While reserving its order, the Court had said social changes take a “little time” and sometimes it is easier to bring a law but difficult to persuade society to change with it.

The Supreme Court had acknowledged the large role a family plays in marriages in India.

Two questions, including whether the exercise of such jurisdiction by the SC under Article 142 should not be made at all or whether such exercise should be left to be determined in the facts of every case, were earlier referred to the Constitution Bench.

(With PTI inputs)