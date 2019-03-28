Supreme Court refuses to stay release of 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi'

The release of a movie on Ram Mandir will not affect the Ayodhya mediation process in Faizabad, a non-plussed Supreme Court said on Thursday.

“Do you think a movie can affect the outcome of the mediation? If the parties want to settle the dispute, they will. If they don't want to settle it, they will not. A movie has nothing to do with it... We are not so pessimistic,” Justice S.A. Bobde addressed the fears expressed in an urgent mentioning to stop the release of Ram Ki Janmabhoomi scheduled to be released on Friday. The court refused to list the case urgently for hearing.

The mentioning made by advocate Lily Thomas, representing Prince Yakub Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, said the movie would give rise to communal tensions and de-rail the delicate mediation attempt.

Ms. Thomas said the film also defamed Babur, the Mughal emperor on whose order the Babri Masjid was built in the 16th century. The mosque was demolished by kar sevaks in 1992.

The mediation process was ordered by the Supreme Court on March 8 to heal the wounds of a prolonged fight between the Hindus and the Muslims over the disputed Ayodhya land. The Hindus believe that the land on which the mosque once stood is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The petition has reached the apex court after the Delhi High Court refused to entertain it, saying people have to be tolerant to ensure the survival of freedom of speech and expression.