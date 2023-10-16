Supreme Court refuses to permit married woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy

October 16, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court has refused a woman’s plea to medically terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The Court reached the decision on the basis of an AIIMS medical board report that the pregnancy is not an immediate danger to the life of the woman and the foetus is healthy.

The Court records the Govt’s submission to undertake the expenses of the delivery at an appropriate time. The Centre has also assured that, if the parents desire, it would facilitate the adoption of the child.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for the termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories including survivors of rape, and other vulnerable women, such as the differently-abled and minors.

The Supreme Court was faced with a conundrum over whether to allow the woman to terminate the foetus which is now over 26 weeks old.

The issue arose after one of the doctors of the AIIMS medical board, which examined the woman and filed a report dated October 6 in the apex court, sent an e-mail on October 10 saying the foetus had a strong possibility of survival.