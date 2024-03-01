GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Asaram's plea for suspension of sentence in rape case on health grounds

The Bench asked Asaram to submit an application before the Rajasthan High Court for his treatment at Madhavbaug Heart Hospital and it would be considered in accordance with the law.

March 01, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Asaram Bapu. File

Asaram Bapu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on March 1 refused to entertain a plea of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving life term in a rape case, for suspension of the sentence because of his deteriorating health condition.

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, to approach the Rajasthan High Court for relief after he said Asaram was willing to accept the public prosecutor's statement that he could avail treatment at Madhavbaug Heart Hospital in Maharashtra's Khopoli in police custody.

The Bench asked Asaram to submit an application before the Rajasthan High Court for his treatment at Madhavbaug Heart Hospital and it would be considered in accordance with the law.

Justice Khanna also flagged deliberate attempts made by Asaram to delay the hearing of his appeal before the high court against his conviction and sentence in the case.

The top court directed for expeditious hearing of his appeal by the high court after Mr. Rohatgi said Asaram had multiple heart attacks and suffers from anaemia with gastrointestinal bleeding, besides other age-related ailments.

In his plea filed through advocate Rajesh Gulab Inamdar, Asaram said he has undergone more than 11 years and 7 months of custody in the case.

In 2018, the self-styled godman was convicted by the special POCSO court in Jodhpur for various offences of sexual assault, including rape and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. He has been in custody since September 2, 2013, after being arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur for raping a teenage girl in his ashram that year.

The teenager had alleged in her complaint that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

