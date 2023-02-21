HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court proceedings to be transcribed live on experimental basis

The Constitution Bench proceedings will be transcribed live using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology from Tuesday and given to lawyers for vetting prior to uploading on the SC website

February 21, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Supreme Court of India. File

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

In a first, the Supreme Court started using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology for live transcription of its hearings on an experimental basis from Tuesday.

The live transcription has been launched in the court room of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

ALSO READ
AI should not be viewed as threat, but as opportunity to enhance quality of legal practice: SC judge Hima Kohli

The Constitution Bench proceedings will be transcribed from Tuesday and given to lawyers for vetting prior to uploading on the Supreme Court website.

This will be on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm, the CJI said.

“Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcript. Then we will have a permanent record of arguments. Law colleges can analyse,” the bench headed by the CJI said as the Constitution Bench hearing commenced.

The CJI headed Constitution Bench is hearing the case related to the 2022 power struggle in Maharashtra.

Related Topics

court administration / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.