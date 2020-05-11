National

Supreme Court orders setting up of panel to consider pleas seeking 4G in J&K

A Kashmiri man browses the Internet on his mobile phone in Srinagar on Thursday.

The high-powered committee will by headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered setting up of a high-powered committee headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to consider pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Justices R.Subhash Reddy and B.R. Gavai said the committee would also include the Chief Secretary of the UT and the secretary of ministry of communications to look into the demands by petitioners seeking restoration of 4G internet speed there.

Pronouncing the verdict on a batch of pleas filed by Foundation for Media Professionals, Soayib Qureshi and Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir, the bench said it needed to ensure balance of national security and human rights.

