GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Supreme Court hears SBI consortium’s appeal against NCLAT verdict on Jet Airways transfer

Matter deferred to May 17; advocate for the SBI consortium says burden has fallen heavily on the lenders

Published - May 08, 2024 11:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation. File

Image for representation. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday partly heard a State Bank of India-led consortium’s challenge to a decision of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to approve a resolution plan proposed by Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC) for Jet Airways.

Appearing before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Harish Salve, for the SBI consortium, said the situation has become a “nightmare” for the lenders.

The lenders described the NCLAT verdict of March 12 as “ shocking” and a deviation from the Supreme Court direction to encash a ₹150 crore bank guarantee towards the initial tranche payment of ₹350 crore to the banks.

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal tells court he has lost every hope of life, ‘better to die in jail’

Mr. Salve said the burden has fallen heavily on the lenders. He said airport dues alone have come to ₹1,000 crore and ₹22 crore a month was the “clock ticking” on the maintenance of the aircraft.

“Airlines require huge amounts of money and is not like the neighbouring grocery store you can buy, sell and make money… this way financial institutions will be hung out to dry,” Mr. Salve said.

He said “resolution” should not give way to “dissolution”.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the JKC, denied the allegations. He said the JKC had expended ₹700 crore to revive the airline and lenders had objected to its very move.

The court deferred the hearing to May 17 at 2 p.m.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.