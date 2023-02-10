HamberMenu
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC from operating in India

The apex court had previously sought responses from the Center and others on separate petitions challenging its decision to block the documentary

February 10, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Supreme Court

Supreme Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on February 10 dismissed a petition filed by the Hindu Sena president to ban the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India and order an investigation into the broadcaster and its employees’ “anti-India and anti-Indian government” reportage and films.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M.M. Sundresh said the petition filed by Vishnu Gupta was “absolutely misconceived”.

Senior advocate Pinky Anand, for the petitioner, pointed out that the government-blocked BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was timed to create an “anti-India propaganda” at a time when India was a rising economic power. 

“Today you have a position, when you have an Indian as the British Prime Minister. India is rising as an economic power,” it was even argued.

“What is this? Do you want us to put in place a complete censorship?” the Bench reacted.

The petition claimed the BBC film was surreptitiously intended to disturb the peace and national integrity in the country which has led to “India’s overall growth since 2014 under the Prime Ministership of Sh. Narendra Modi”.

It said an “anti-India lobby and media, particularly the BBC, cannot digest the national growth and seemed to be biased. A representation to the Home Ministry on January 27 has so far not yielded a response”, the petitioner said.

The Court said there was no merit in the petition and rejected it. 

