SC collegium recommends judicial appointments to five High Courts

The resolutions have come within days of Attorney General stating that government would adhere to timelines fixed by the court to process recommendations for judicial appointments

January 11, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi, 18/05/2022. A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Photo: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

New Delhi, 18/05/2022. A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Photo: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended names for appointment as judges in Bombay, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gauhati and Manipur High Courts.

These collegium resolutions have come within days of Attorney General R. Venkatramani informing the Supreme Court that the government would adhere to timelines fixed by the court to process recommendations for judicial appointments in High Courts.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale, a Supreme Court lawyer, as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

The collegium also agreed with the proposal to elevate Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik, both judicial officers, as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Similarly, Mridul Kumar Kalita, a judicial officer, has been recommended for elevation as a judge of the Gauhati High Court while judicial officers P. Venkata Jyothirmai and V. Gopalakrishna Rao have been recommended for judgeships in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The collegium also agreed with the proposal to appoint Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, both judicial officers again, as judges in the Manipur High Court.

The collegium said it has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation to elevate advocate Nagendra Ramachandra Naik as a judge of the Karnataka High Court.

